BIR- Negros Island launches 2017 tax drive

BACOLOD CITY: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Revenue Region 12–Negros Island Region officially got its 2017 tax campaign off the starting block with Deputy Commissioner of Internal Revenue for the Legal Group Jesus Clint Aranas giving the keynote message recently. Aranas, who hails from the province, noted the need to uplift the quality of life of Filipinos by providing resources to drive the growth of the economy. He said this can be done by paying taxes, citing the three pillars of tax administration –taxpayers, tax consultants/practitioners and tax administrators. Aranas exhorted everyone to weed out corruption by showing transparency and integrity. Meanwhile, Regional Director Eduardo Pagulayan Jr. announced they have been tasked to collect P12.07 billion in 2017, an increase of 16 percent over the region’s actual collection of P 10.40 billion in 2016. Pagulayan said they have embarked on various programs and activities to ensure the region will meet its collection target.