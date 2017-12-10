BIR ordered to look into tax cases settlement

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd has directed the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to explore the possibility of amicably settling its pending and future tax disputes with government-owned-and-controlled corporations (GOCCs) to avoid costly and protracted legal battles. He said it would be pointless for both the BIR and the GOCCs to argue their respective cases before the courts and spend taxpayers’ money on legal fees, given that their common goal is either to save or collect funds for the state coffers. Dominguez, during a recent Department of Finance (DOF) Executive Committee (Execom) meeting, told BIR Deputy Commissioner Celia King to make it a rule to settle the problem among them to avoid going to court on issues with state-owned companies. He said resorting to legal action would benefit neither the BIR nor the company. King, who handles the BIR’s Resource Management Group, informed Dominguez that the bureau’s Large Taxpayers Service has identified several big-ticket items that would help achieve its (collection) goal in the last quarter, including possible settlements with some private firms and GOCCs.