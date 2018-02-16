BIR padlocks another FIRM in Makati

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) District Office 47, East Makati of Revenue Region No. 8, padlocked the office of JER Consult Corp., at 6/F Eurovilla Building, Legazpi Village, Makati City for violations of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, or the Tax Code. The closure resulted from the conduct of actual audit on JER found by the BIR to have issued Value Added Tax (VAT) registered official receipts but did not file the VAT returns and pay corresponding taxes for 2015. The firm’s VAT liability was pegged to about P6.2 million. Section 115 of the Tax Code, authorizes the BIR to suspend or close the operations of a taxpayer of not less than five days for failure to register, issue VAT receipts or sales invoices, or file correct VAT returns and pay.