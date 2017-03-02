BIR padlocks two Makati firms

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) through Revenue District Office No. 47, East Makati of Revenue Region No. 8 in Makati City started its tax campaign Thursday by stopping the business operations of a corporation and an individual taxpayer for their failure to subject their taxable sales to value Added Tax (VAT).

Shuttered were Gardini Picanti Furniture Co. (PICANTI) and Dreibund Enterprise owned by Daisy Samala Canapi, located at Greenbelt 5 and at the Builder’s Centre, respectively.

The closure orders were signed by Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay.

The establishments were discovered to have exceeded the VAT threshold amount of P1,919,500 during taxable year 2014 by posting gross sales of P3,117,740.80 and P3,331,254, respectively. Both establishments, however, failed to file the required VAT returns and thus, failed to pay the VAT due on their taxable sales.

Picanti and Dreibund Enterprise were assessed to have VAT deficiencies of P705,310.08 and P754,450.01, respectively.

Section 115 of the Tax Code, as implemented through Revenue Memorandum Order No. 03-2009, authorizes the BIR to suspend or close the business operations of a taxpayer for a period of not less than five days for failure to register, issue VAT official receipts or sales invoices, file correct VAT returns or pay the correct VAT.

Revenue District Officer Florante R. Aninag said that he recommended the said closures after Picanti and Dreibund failed to pay their VAT deficiencies despite the service of the required notices. The recommendation was concurred in by the Regional Evaluation Board of Revenue Region No. 8, Makati City headed by Regional Director Glen A. Geraldino.

The closures were led by Legal Group Deputy Commissioner Jesus Clint Aranas, Regional Director Glen Geraldino, Assistant Regional Director Clavelina Nacar and Aninag.