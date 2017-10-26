BIR-Pampanga launches Medium Taxpayers Segment

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Revenue Region (RR) No. 4 – San Fernando, Pampanga led by Regional Director (RD) Jethro Sabariaga conducted the Taxpayers Segmentation Forum to orient its medium taxpayers and address concerns to maximize their tax compliance. The top 500 taxpayers comprise the Medium Taxpayers Segment (MTS) of the region. They are the technically large taxpayers without the requisite notification from the BIR commissioner to be enlisted and classified. The MTS creation in the region is intended to strengthen and expand the coverage of the Large Taxpayers Service (LTS) of the BIR. Sabariaga said the BIR intends to establish better relationship with taxpayers based on trust and understanding and establish partnership based on these principle toward the goal of nation-building. The top 500 taxpayers contributed P8.71 billion or about 34.52 percent of the region’s total actual collection for 2016 of P25.23 billion. An 11.67-percent increase in collection from the medium taxpayers was noted compared to the 2015 tax take from the group of P7.80 billion.

Advertisements