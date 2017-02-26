BIR Pampanga rolls out 2017 tax campaign

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Revenue Region (RR) No. 4, Pampanga has officially rolled out the carpet for its 2017 tax campaign at the Kingsborough International Convention Center in the City of San Fernando.

San Fernando, a first-class component city named after King Ferdinand VI of Spain and popularly known as the “Christmas Capital of the Philippines, is also the capital city of the province of Pampanga.

The kickoff opened with a repertoire of songs from the Taxes and Tunes Band of the region.

The band also sang last year’s tax campaign jingle “Angat Pa, Pinas” drawing cheers from the crowd who are familiar with the song.

Regional Director Jethro Sabariaga welcomed participants from various sectors – taxpayers, local government officials, local chambers of commerce and industry officials, key representatives of taxpayers, tax practitioners, accountants, bookkeepers and media, as well as officials and employees of the tax agency.

Sabariaga said the Philippine economy grew by 6.9 percent for the second straight year.

He cited a previous study that had predicted that the Philippines will be the 14th biggest economy in the world by 2050.

“The Philippines will have more workers [while]aging countries [will have fewer workers]. [But the] country needs to invest in education, infrastructure and climate risk reduction. This way, we can achieve inclusive growth where more people become part of the economy,” Sabariaga said.

According to him, his region collected P26.08 billion in 2016 as compared to its tax take in 2015 of P22.16 billion, thus posting a collection growth rate of 17.6 percent.

With a P26 billion collection vis-à-vis a P2 trillion economy, the Pampanga region will be one of just two regions that will thrive under a federal system of government, he said.

The revenue region’s 2017 tax campaign theme is “Ikaw, Ako, Tayo, Para Sa Pagbabago.”

Sabariaga asked taxpayers not to tempt his tax auditors and put a stop to corruption.

He said all the BIR’s plans and programs are intended to level the playing field to ensure the collection of taxes and the future of the country and generations to come.