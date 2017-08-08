BIR salary-law exemption risks security of tenure

The Department of Finance (DoF) said Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) employees should be ready to lose their security of tenure if the tax agency will push for their exemption from the Salary Standardization Law (SSL).

“I already said many times, you want to be exempted, to do that you will also be exempted from security of tenure,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told reporters in a recent interview.

Dominguez explained that in exchange for special treatment regarding their salaries, the BIR employees will have to be treated like private-sector employees.

“You want to be paid like [those in]the private sector, [then]you should also have the same terms of employment [as those in]the private sector, no security of tenure. That’s one of the points that we brought up,” he said.

The tax bureau wants to exempt its revenue personnel from the coverage of the law in its desire to attract more professionals to its fold through a more competitive pay scale especially for entry-level positions.

It said its workforce at present numbers just over 10,000, well below the 25,00 approved plantilla positions.