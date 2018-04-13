BIR should collect more from unlisted companies

PACIFIC Online Corp. (LOTO) held its annual stockholders’ meeting in May 2017. Of its total authorized capital stock (then and now) at 500 million common shares, 433.673 million common shares remain outstanding.

Filipinos own 410.79 million of the total outstanding common shares, or 94.723 percent, while foreigners held 22.883 million common shares, or 5.277 percent. As of Dec. 31 last year, it had 57 stockholders as shown in its annual filing.

“As at Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, the group has a total of 23,755,492 and 4,983,946 treasury shares, respectively,” Pacific Online said in the same annual report posted on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange.

A public ownership report (POR) as of Dec. 31, 2017 and released on Jan. 15, 2018, Pacific Online had two principal or substantial stockholders with a combined total ownership of 232.548 million LOTO common shares.

These were – and still are – Premium Leisure Corp., with 224.28 million common shares, or 51.716 percent, and Abacus Consolidated Resources & Holdings Inc. with 8.268 million common shares, or 1.907 percent.

In the same POR, Pacific Online credited the public with 159.118 million LOTO common shares, or 36.691 percent.

As a parent company, Pacific Online reported 13.992 million treasury shares. The company’s consolidated filing showed it had more than 23.755 million treasury shares.

“Consolidated filing” refers to the annual reports that include the financial performance of subsidiaries.

On April 10, 2018, Pacific Online common shares closed the trading session at P11.50, the stock’s opening price, after hitting a session high of P11.88.

PCOR’s foreign ownership

Petron Corp. (PCOR, a subsidiary of San Miguel Corp.) will hold an annual stockholders’ meeting at Valle Verde Country Club at 2:00 p.m. May 15, 2018, according to the company’s definitive information statement (DIS).

While Petron is not covered by the ownership limit, it reported the holdings of foreigners in an information statement, showing that as of Feb. 18, 2018, foreigners owned 377.081 million PCOR common shares, equivalent to 4.022 percent of 9.385 billion outstanding capital stock.

Petron’s outstanding capital stock consists of 9.375 billion common shares, 7.122 million Series 2A preferred shares and 2,878 million Series 2B preferred shares.

In the same DIS, Petron reported having three principal common stockholders: SEA Refinery Corp. (SRC), holding 50.1 percent, San Miguel Corp. (SMC), 18.16 percent, and Petron Corporation Retirement Plan PCRP, 7.80 percent.

The company’s GIS showed the percentage equivalents of the number of PCOR common shares as follows: Sea Refinery’s 50.1 percent equals 4.987 billion PCOR common shares; SMC’s 18.16 percent equals 1.73 billion PCOR common shares, and PCRP’s 7.80 percent equals 731.156 million PCOR common shares.

(Due Diligencer lifted from Petron’s GIS the respective ownership percentages of the oil company’s three principal stockholders. When recomputed at 9.375 billion outstanding PCOR common shares, the results were as follows: 4.987 billion common shares are equivalent to 53.195 percent; 1.703 billion common shares equivalent to 18.165 percent; and 731.156 million common shares, 7.799 percent.)

Delayed annual reports

A number of listed companies posted on the PSE website their inability to submit on time their annual financial statements. Among them were Manila Broadcasting Co. (MBC), owner of DZRH radio station, Metro Global Holdings Corp. (MGH), Boulevard Holdings Inc. (BHI) and Transpacific Broadband Group International Inc.

Given that the common shares of these companies are publicly traded, they gave reason/s for the delay in their submission of annual filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the PSE. How and why they failed to meet the April 16, 2018 deadline should puzzle the public investors who trade on listed common shares.

For instance, Transpacific did not blame its auditors. Instead, it said in a posting that it was giving “more time to our external auditor, R.R. Tan and Associates, CPAs, to finish the report.” MBC said, “we are still finalizing our financial statements, while Metro Global said, “our auditors are still in the process of finalizing our company’s financial statements.”

Finally, BHI justified the delayed filing by posting on the PSE website that “the third quarter consolidated financial statements ended Feb. 28, 2018 are still in process.”

Due Diligencer’s take

It seems it takes listed companies longer than three months and 16 days, to finish the compilation of their annual reports. How the SEC and PSE allow this to continue to happen should worry the public investors who trade on listed common shares.

Being public investors, they enable family-owned stock corporations to list their shares. They don’t even beg for a board seat that would have enriched them with the huge compensation that the listed companies pay their directors.

It seems they simply go about their trading as a habit.

Some listed companies even allow public investors to become significant, and sometimes majority, stockholders, yet never recognize their role in helping the controlling owners save on taxes they should have paid had the shares of their companies, whether common or preferred, been not listed.

If one were to compute the tax payments of listed companies against those that are not listed, the difference could mean so much more collections for the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

By the way, was Petron being very generous to its 15-person board when in 2016 it paid its 15 directors P83.6 million, or an average compensation of P5.573 million? Just asking.

