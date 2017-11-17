BIR sues 7 Metro Manila taxpayers

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed criminal complaints before the Department of Justice against seven alleged delinquent taxpayers and businesses for violation of the Tax Code and use of fake tax certificates in violation of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) . Charged for violating Section 255 of the Tax Code were: Edwin Sugay Santiago of Edwin S. Santiago Enterprises and Merlinda Barroga and Jocelyn Mariano, owners of Best Outlet Trading Co. Santiago, of Sampaloc, Manila has tax liability of over P3.7-million for 2008 inclusive of increments, while Barroga and Mariano, with office at Artex Building in Binondo, Manila were found with over P45-million tax deficiency from January to June 30, 2013. Also charged for violation of the provisions of the Tax Code were Marps King Trading Corp. and its president Sonal Ramchandani and treasurer Gulab Ramchandani; and Pschent Corp. and its treasurer Candida Perez. Marps King on Orosa Stree, Malate, Manila, incurred tax liability of over P2.1-million for 2008, while Pschent in Santa Cruz, Manila, has tax deficiency of more than P4.1-million for 2008. Charged for using fake BIR certificates were Dario Madelo, proprietor of Skyworld Aviation Services; Marney Industries Corp. and its president Armando Umali and chief finance officer Eloida Umali; and Worthrand Petropower Corp., its Chief Executive Officer/President Rogelio Bermas and Executive Vice President/Chief Finance Officer Mary Jane Bermas. Madelo of Barangay 85, Pasay City he presented a Tax Clearance purportedly issued by the BIR certifying that it has no listed tax liability but did not match with the database of the bureau’s Collection Enforcement Division. Marley, on the other hand, with address in Wawa, Taguig City was found with a spurious BIR Importer’s Clearance Certificate. Likewise, Worthrand with last known address at Penthouse, DER Building, Quirino Avenue, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City, presented a fake certification purportedly signed by the BIR’s OIC-Chief, Audit Information Tax Exemption and Incentives Division for the Summary List of Sales/Purchases.