BIR sues companies for unpaid taxes

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed separate criminal complaints with the Department of Justice against delinquent corporate taxpayers for not paying taxes, a violation of the Tax Code.

A criminal complaint was filed Master Sports Corp. and the company’s top officials, including President & CEO Lovell B. Gopez, Vice President and Treasurer Erlinda B. Gopez and Treasury Manager Maricar S. Santos.

They are being charged for willful failure to remit and pay tax for taxable years 2012 to 2015. The BIR claimed they violated Sections 251 and 255 in relation to Sections 253(d) and 256 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended (Tax Code).

Master Sports is primarily engaged in trading sports goods, with registered business address at BMG Centre, San Antonio St., Paseo de Magallanes Commercial Center, Makati City.

Also charged were Aeroflite Aviation Corp. and Chow Master Corp., supposed for the same tax offense as Master Sports.

Aeroflite President Arnel U. Miguel and Treasurer Jerome John D. Valera were also named respondents to the case.

The company is in the business as a private flying school, with a business address 52/F ALPAP Bldg., Andrews Avenue, Pasay City, according to the complaint sheet.

The bureau claimed that Aeroflite and Chow Master haven’t paid long overdue taxes.

Aeroflite and its officers have been assessed with a P3.15 million tax liability, including (IT) P1.09 million of income tax, P2.01 million of value-added tax and P51,411.47 of expanded withholding tax.

Chow Master, a company engaged in the restaurant business, supposedly did not pay P14.9 million for taxable year 2011.

The company and its officers – Chairman and CEO Rebecca Ann K. Sy, Treasurer Jojo Candelario and Chief Financial Officer Alice Yap – are being sued by the BIR after they supposedly ignored the Letters of Authority, Preliminary Assessment Notices and Formal Assessment Notices with Details of Discrepancies from the bureau.

They supposedly “failed to protest said assessments, hence making the assessments final, executory, and demandable,” according to the complaint.

“The cases against the two corporations and their responsible corporate officers are filed under the RATE program of the BIR under the leadership of Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay,” the bureau noted. RATE is the Run After Tax Evaders program.