BIR sues energy firm over forgery, 2 companies for over tax evasion

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed a case before the Department of Justice against Mirae Asia Energy Corp. and its corporate officers Christopher Walter Lim, president; Craig Oliver Marsh and Sung Woo Yang, directors for alleged use of falsified provisional BIR Importer’s Clearance Certificate (ICC) in violation of the National Internal Revenue Code and falsification of documents under the Revised Penal Code (RPC). Mirae is engaged in the development and construction of electrical power plants utilizing renewable energy resources such as solar photovoltaic and hydro resources. Its last known address is at the 21F, 6789 Building, Ayala Avenue, Makati City. Sometime in 2014, Mirae submitted to the Bureau of Customs a provisional BIR ICC but found to be fake as it did not match with the database of the revenue office’s issued ICCs. Meanwhile, the BIR also filed separate complaints against two corporate taxpayers based in Makati for failure to pay taxes. Charged for violation of the Tax Code were SKI Construction Group. Inc., and its corporate officers Claudio Alcantara, Albert Altura and Cornelio Caedo, as well as Y.N. General Services, Inc. (YNGSI), and officers Ernesto Navo, Emerlita Navo and Eliza Eleonor Navo. SKI is engaged in specialized construction work, including nuclear, petrochemical, electronics, mass transit and other complex infrastructure projects with address is 17/F Philamlife Tower, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City. It was found to have a total tax liability of more than P206 million inclusive of increments from 2005 to 2010. On the other hand, YNGSI with address is at Annex 8, Betterliving Subdivision, Parañaque City, was found with about P15.2 million tax deficiency due in 2008.