BIR wraps up 2017 tax campaign in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY: Revenue Commissioner Caesar Dulay personally led the final rally for the 2017 Tax Campaign Kickoff program of Revenue Region (RR) No. 10 in Legazpi City recently.

In his keynote address at the Casablanca Convention Hall, Dulay rallied the near-full house crowd digging on tax campaign theme —“Tunay na Pagbabago Para sa Bayan.”

He underscored the taxpayers’ partnership with the BIR in ensuring the continuous operations of the government and acknowledged their contributions to the P1.576 trillion that the BIR raised last year. This year the BIR is tasked to collect P1.829 trillion of which P10.9 billion is expected to come from RR No. 10–Legazpi City.

Dulay urged the taxpayers to pay their taxes correctly and on time. “The taxes we collect will go back to everybody through the delivery of public goods and services by the government,“ he said.

The revenue region is composed of the provinces of Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate and Sorsogon. It has seven (7) Revenue District Offices (RDOs – RDO No. 64–Daet; Camarines Norte; RDO No. 65–Naga City; RDO No. 66–Iriga City; RDO No. 67–Legazpi City; RDO No. 68–Sorsogon; RDO No. 69–Virac, Catanduanes; and RDO No. 70–Masbate City.

Meanwhile, Regional Director Edgar Tolentino said no BIR Commissioner had ever visited the revenue region before, adding that Dulay’s presence is not only historic but also inspiring and uplifting.

The revenue region is confident in meeting its assigned collection target of P10.90 billion. Records show that it has posted an increase in collection by up to P 231.06 million, or 16.25 percent, from 2015 to the present.