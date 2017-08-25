Bird flu can’t be transmitted through eating, says health chief

HEALTH Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial said on Friday that poultry products were safe to eat and consume amid the avian flu outbreak, which has infected thousands of chickens and other fowls in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija.

“It cannot be transmitted through eating. It is transmitted by respiratory route or by direct contact and you have to have exposure to wild fowls or birds,” Ubial said in clarifying public misconception about how the H5N6 virus could be transmitted.

Ubial said that as of this Friday, no case of avian or bird flu virus transmission to humans has been reported.

The DOH said that the H5N6 influenza strain may be transmitted to humans although the risk was “very low”. KENNETH HERNANDEZ