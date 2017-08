AGRICULTURE Secretary Manny Pinol has confirmed two cases of bird flu infection in Nueva Ecija.

In a live interview on GMA7 on Friday, Pinol said affected were the poultry farms of Jaen and San Isidro.

Pinol assured the public, however, that the spread of the bird flu strain, identified as H5, was under control.

The strain is the same type as the one found in San Luis, Pampanga where the first outbreak was reported.