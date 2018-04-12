BIRD’S EYE VIEW

When Thierry Tea finds himself up in the clouds – which is often – he finds it easier to look back on an event-filled journey that’s far from done. Some insights from a richly led life.

• Through our businesses, charities and foundations, training schools and programs, we want to be improve people’s lives in all ways.

• We only have one life to live. Life is too short, so make sure that you build a legacy for your children and family.

• When my kids are my age, I want them to see that our family accomplished (a lot), and that they will want to continue to help people. I think this is a value that my parents and grandparents passed on to me.

• We should always look ahead, but mustn’t forget that there were people behind us who helped us get to where we are now.

• Never complain because there are people who weren’t blessed with the same opportunities. Use these opportunities wisely.