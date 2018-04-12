Thursday, April 12, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    • You are at:»»BIRD’S EYE VIEW

    BIRD’S EYE VIEW

    0
    on Boardroom Watch

    When Thierry Tea finds himself up in the clouds – which is often – he finds it easier to look back on an event-filled journey that’s far from done. Some insights from a richly led life.

    • Through our businesses, charities and foundations, training schools and programs, we want to be improve people’s lives in all ways.

    • We only have one life to live. Life is too short, so make sure that you build a legacy for your children and family.

    • When my kids are my age, I want them to see that our family accomplished (a lot), and that they will want to continue to help people. I think this is a value that my parents and grandparents passed on to me.


    • We should always look ahead, but mustn’t forget that there were people behind us who helped us get to where we are now.

    • Never complain because there are people who weren’t blessed with the same opportunities. Use these opportunities wisely.

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.