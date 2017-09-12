‘Birdshot’ wins another best picture prize

“Birdshot,” a political thriller about a young girl’s awakening to violence in the country swept nine Anita Awards, including Best Picture from the Society of Film Enthusiasts.

The film is described by the organization’s chairman and writer-director Francis Villacorta as “a masterful rendition of pure cinema.” Produced by TBA Studios, it topped nominated titles “Ma’Rosa,” “Pamilya Ordinaryo”, “Ang Babaeng Humayo” and “Women of the Weeping River.”

It also won Best Director (Mikhail Red), Best Screenplay (Mikhail Red, Rae Red), Best Supporting Actor (Arnold Reyes), Best Performance by a Cast, Best Editing (Mikhail Red, Jay Halili), Best Cinematography (Mycko David), Best Production Design (Michael Español) and Best Music Score (Teresa Barrozo).

Red won Best Director for “the textured richness of his work and the powerful evocation of a moral dilemma revealed through eloquent visual language.” Nominees in the same category included Sheron Dayoc (Women of the Weeping River), Brilliante Mendoza (Ma’Rosa), Eduardo Roy Jr. (Pamilya Ordinaryo) and Lav Diaz (Ang Babaeng Humayo).

Spanish actor Andreas Munoz was named Best Actor for his intense performance in “Ignacio de Loyola,” winning over Sandino Martin (Ringgo-The Dog Shooter), Chad McKinney (Beast), Joshua Garcia (Vince and Kath and James) and Ronwaldo Martin (Pamilya Ordinaryo).

For her remarkable acting range, Vilma Santos won Best Actress for her performance in “Everything About Her,” edging out Hasmine Killip (Pamilya Ordinaryo), Jaclyn Jose (Ma’Rosa) and Mary Joy Apostol (Birdshot).

Theater actor Arnold Reyes bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as the newbie police officer Domingo in “Birdshot.” The roster of nominees in this category included John Lloyd Cruz (Ang Babaeng Humayo), Garret Dillahunt (Beast), John Arcilla (Birdshot) and Julio Diaz (Ma’Rosa).

The Best Supporting Actress award went to Chai Fonacier (Patay na si Hesus) besting Angel Locsin (Everything About Her) and Angeli Bayani (Beast).

Best Documentary award went to Sunshine Lichauco de Leon’s “Curiosity, Adventure, Love” winning over Baby Ruth Villarama’s “Sunday Beauty Queen”.

The cineaste group further hailed “Asean on Screen” as the Best Film Event and picked Nick de Ocampo’s “Eiga: Cinema in the Philippines During World War II” as Best Literature/ Book on Film.

Winners will be feted on December 11 with further details to be announced.