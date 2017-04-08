The birth of homegrown Bangsamoro theater group

The Office on Bangsamoro Youth Affairs (OBYA) in partnership with the UP Repertory Company and Atisa brought the play Ang Mga Mananahi by Carlos Palanca awardee Rogelio Braga to three venues in Cotabato City and nearby Maguindanao on March 17 and 18 as part of this year’s Bangsamoro Week of Peace.

“Braga is a playwright whose work speaks of the Bangsamoro struggle with an awareness and understanding that is rare these days,” OBYA executive director Amir Mawallil said.

“It is our hope that bringing Ang Mga Mananahi to the ARMM will spur greater interest among the youth when it comes to our people’s history,” he added.

Set in an “unnamed” place in Sulu at the height of the Philippine government’s war against the Bangsamoro freedom fighters, Ang Mga Mananahi is a story of how four Muslim women bonded together to perform an act of bravery with their bare hands as their community’s best mananahi.

“There is no peace because there is no freedom,” Braga who is a Balik-Islam reminds the audience in his play.