Bishop asks govt to keep ties

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: Bishop Ruperto Santos, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the

Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People (CBCP-ECMI), on Friday issued a pastoral letter asking government not to cut but promote inclusive ties with other countries.

“Let us promote inclusive ties so that people of different races and faith can live in freedom and peace,” the bishop of the Diocese of Balanga said.

The prelate expressed hope that government policies would not erode the goodwill that Filipino migrants have established in other nations.

“We hope that such policies would not break down bridges of peace and understanding but more so should promote more harmony and generate friendship among the association of nations in the world,” Santos said.

In the case of the country’s ties with the US, the bishop said Filipinos comprising the second-highest immigrant population there should not be exposed to isolationism and suspicion.