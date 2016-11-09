Bishop to Pinoys: Respect the law

BALANGA City, Bataan: The bishop of the Diocese of Balanga on Wednesday urged Filipinos to respect the law in the wake of a Supreme Court (SC) decision allowing the burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Ba­yani (Heroes Cemetery).

The SC on Tuesday voted 9-5 in favor of Marcos’ interment at the Heroes Cemetery in a ruling condemned by victims of martial law, which the former strongman declared in 1972.

“Let us work for something [that]will unite us rather than separate us from one another,” Bishop Ruperto Santos said.

He asked everyone to exercise mutual respect and to practice utmost tolerance.

The Bataan prelate requested more prayers.

“Let us pray even more fervently for our country and people,” Santos said.

The Balanga diocese comprised 11 towns and a city in the province.

Meanwhile, some farmers here also on Wednesday said Marcos helped them with water pumps and diesel engines to produce irrigation water from shallow tube wells.

They also recounted how the Marcos administration provided them with free palay (unhusked rice) seeds and fertilizers.

“The Supreme Court has ruled. Let us respect its decision,” the farmers said.