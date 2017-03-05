Bishop resigns for health reasons

ILAGAN CITY, Isabela: Catholic Capuchin Bishop Joseph Nacua,72, resigned his post at the Ilagan Diocese in the province late last month, citing serious health problems.

He suffered a stroke almost two years ago.

According to the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Pope Francis has already accepted Nacua’s resignation for health reasons last February 25.

Father Gregorio Uanan, Judicial Vicar of the diocese, noted that bishops are required by Canon Law to submit their resignation to the Pope when they turn 75 years old.

“The prelate is better now and is slowly recovering but his mobility was affected by the stroke. We have a huge diocese and it would be difficult for him to oversee it, thus he thought that it would be best for him to just retire,” Uanan said.

In June 2008, Nacua was the first Capuchin missionary in the country to be appointed as bishop serving the Ilagan diocese — which has more than 1.2 million Catholics — for almost nine years.

Meanwhile, the CBCP said there are six dioceses in the country with no bishops including Ilagan (Isabela), Daet (Camarines Norte), Bayombong (Nueva Vizcaya), Iba (Zambales), Kabankalan (Negros Occidental) and Mati (Davao Oriental).

LEANDER C. DOMINGO