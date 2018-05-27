Bishop steps down from anti-sex abuse board in Chile

SANTIAGO: Chile’s Catholic church took another blow on Saturday as the bishop leading the charge against sex abuse stepped down following more allegations of misconduct by priests. Rancagua Bishop Alejandro Goic presented his resignation as head of the Bishops’ Conference sex abuse prevention board, the latest episode in a Chilean abuse scandal which has rocked Pope Francis’s papacy. The church accepted Goic’s immediate resignation from the board set up in 2011 to investigate sexual abuse by clergy, following the case of Chilean priest Fernando Karadima. He was accused of child molestation in the 1980s and 1990s. Karadima was suspended for life by the Vatican, but several members of the Chilean church hierarchy are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up Karadima’s abuse. Seven years later, yet another wide-ranging abuse case has emerged. Nicknamed “the Family,” 13 priests and a deacon from Rancagua were accused by churchgoer Elisa Fernandez of sex abuse and lavish spending of church funds. She made her allegations on Channel 13 last week. Goic, 78, told local media he needed to resign to focus on shedding light on the charges against the fourteen, who have been defrocked.

AFP