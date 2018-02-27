Bishop urges youth to be responsible voters

LIGAO CITY: Bishop Joel Baylon of the Diocese of Legazpi urged Albay youth to be responsible voters if they

want genuine change.

He said this can be accomplished if they get actively involved in the coming barangay elections and help in educating the public against vote buying.

Speaking before 4,000 youth during the mass of the 9th Diocesan Youth Way of the Cross held at the Divine Mercy Monastery of the Carmelite nuns of the Holy Trinity in California Village, Barangay Tubuan over the weekend, Baylon said the youth can be a catalyst for clean and honest elections if they will not be lured by the vote buying practices of politicians here.

“If you believe in honest elections don’t sell your vote. I know, it’s not easy to get rid of vote buying but start with yourself,” the prelate told the young Albayanos during a dialogue he had with them instead of delivering a homily.

One of the 9th Via Crucis participants asked Baylon how they can help build a progressive nation through the elections, the bishop told them to be actively involved in the voters’ education campaign through the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting.

Baylon expressed the hope for clean, honest and orderly Barangay and SK elections across the country on May 14.