Bishops: Be vigilant vs terrorism threat

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Thursday warned the public to be vigilant, citing a statement of National Capital Region Police Office chief Oscar Albayalde that members of the Maute terror group are possibly hiding in Metro Manila.

“In our time now, we should always be vigilant because there are always groups who are out to make trouble,” Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo said.

On Saturday, Abdul Nasser Lamondot, an alleged sub-leader of the Maute group, was arrested along with his wife, Raisalam Lomondot, by officers of the Manila Police District (MPD) in a joint police-military operation in Tondo, Manila.

Fr. Jerome Secillano, the executive secretary of the CBCP’s Public Affairs Committee, has also called for public vigilance and urged law enforcers to tighten security especially with the observance of Holy Week.

“The public should be vigilant lest we become victims of possible terror acts,” he said.

“Law enforcers should tighten security. They should be more visible in public, more important, they should improve and make intelligence gathering efficient and truly reliable,” Secillano added.