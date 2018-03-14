‘BISIKLETA IGLESIA’ SET IN BATANGAS ON HOLY WEEK

Lent is a season for contemplation and acts of devotion. There are various expressions of faith and in Batangas, a spiritual journey can start with a two-wheel pilgrimage, the “Bisikleta Iglesia.” The 52-kilometer annual religious and heritage tour, which will be led by running priest Fr. Robert Reyes, OFM, kicks off at 5:30 a.m. on March 24. This is the second time Reyes is joining “Bisikleta Iglesia,” which Lima Park Hotel stages. Participants will stop over at seven churches: Santo Niño Parish Church, Marian Orchard, Divino Amor Chapel-Redemptorist, Parish of Mary Mediatrix of All Grace, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Monastery, Metropolitan Cathedral of San Sebastian and Parish Church of Saint Therese of the Child Jesus. Over 150 cyclists from Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite and Manila attended the event last year. It was also a gathering of cyclists from different age brackets with 11- year-old EJ Yabut as the youngest participant. The event charges a registration fee of P398, inclusive of breakfast, packed snack, buffet lunch and a chance to win Lima Park Hotel gift certificates and other goodies. The first 100 registrants will also receive commemorative “Bisikleta Iglesia” jerseys.