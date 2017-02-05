‘Bising’ slows down

TROPICAL depression “Bising” slightly slowed down on Friday as it began to move west-northwest, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The eye or center of Bising was at 450 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

The weather disturbance was moving northwest at 11 kph. Pagasa did not raise tropical cyclone warnings, but said the northeast monsoon would affect Luzon island.

Pagasa said sea travel would be risky over the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.