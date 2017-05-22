Bistek orders inspection of dorms, boarding houses

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista has ordered an inspection of all student dormitories and boarding houses operating in the city to determine if these establishments are complying with regulatory requirements governing business operations and safety building standards.

Bautista instructed business permits and licensing office chief Gary Domingo to oversee the inspection, together with representatives of the city building official and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

According to the mayor, it is imperative that owners of these establishments “comply with existing laws to ensure public safety.”

Among those considered for inspection are dormitories operating without business and building permits and necessary safety and security features, including fire alarms, emergency lights and fire exits.

Based on the database of the QC Information and Technology Development Office, there are 61 registered dormitories in Quezon City as of May 2.

Of the total, 16 are located in Fairview and 15 are in Loyola Heights.