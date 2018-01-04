Bistro Madrid offers authentic Spanish culinary treats

WHEN Juan Carlos de Terry first came to Manila in 1972, he was impressed by the people’s hospitality and love for food. He found the country beautiful, as mirrored by his Filipina wife, Mari, whom he met in Seville, Spain in 1971.

Originally from Ireland, his interest was first centered on wines. A chemist by profession, he holds a doctorate in Oenology (the study of wines).

“You don’t know food if you don’t know wines,” he told The Manila Times during the launch of his newest venture, Bistro Madrid, at Forbes Town in Bonifacio Global City days before Christmas.

After relating his passion and fascination with wines, he said that he first thought of naming the restaurant Café Madrid, but eventually decided on Bistro as Filipinos are more accustomed to the term.

Although Bistro Madrid is not a direct extension of his Terry’s restaurant in Makati and Ortigas, the rebranded branch in Taguig elevates the way one enjoys Spanish food without sacrificing quality.

It is a given that Filipinos are big on dining. “It is during this occasion that people exchange stories over hearty serving of good food. Spanish cuisine, in particular, is close to Filipinos’ heart since most of the country’s cultural influences are shaped by it,” Dyan Narisma of Forbes Town echoed what most people already know.

What’s offered are the same thing as one finds in Madrid, the capital city of Spain. The ingredients mostly come from the Philippines’ “mother country,” including the rice used in the paella.

The Bistro Madrid Gran Paella is different from what Filipinos are used to as it does not use sticky rice.

“The rice comes from Valencia. It is cooked in a saffron-based stock with shrimps, tuna belly, abby squids, mussels. Mushrooms. Tomatoes, green peas, roasted red bell pepper and Chorizo Terry,” Chef Lou Evaristo explained to The Manila Times. Its black version uses Valencian rice cooked in squid ink and topped with assorted vegetables crowned with roasted bell pepper.

Meanwhile, the Duelos Y Quebrantos Omelette, a Castilla La Mancha dish, is said to be Don Quijote’s favorite food on Saturdays, as described by Miguel de Cervantes in his masterpiece novel. It is made of organic eggs, shoe-string potatoes, aged pancetta from Rioja, pork loin, Chorizo Terry and Jamon Serrano bathed with Pisto Manchego sauce.

From the Principality of Asturias is Oxtail Fabada—a scrumptious and unique dish made of imported oxtail and—fabada –beans. “It is a surprising and delightful beef stew opus,” one of the guests commented.

Finally, the Spanish Cold Cuts and Cheese Platter contains Jamon Serrano, Chorizo Pamplona, Salchichon de Vic, Manchego, Mahon and Arzua Ulloa.

“It is my deepest wish that with each visit to Bistro Madrid you experience the unique taste of the 17 regions that make Spain an authentic mosaic of culinary cultures, flavors, fragrances and textures. Savor the incredible history that inspires our cuisine,” Terry enjoined.

Open everyday, dining at Bistro Madrid is as real as eating paella in its original form and ingredients savoring the authentic taste of Spain.