Bituin Escalante sings about ‘making love work’

No one can deny that power-belter Bituin Escalante is one of the best singers of her generation. She first gained popularity in the 2000 Metropop Song Festival with her interpretation of the song “Paano Na.” The accolade as the country’s Best Female Vocalist in the 2002 Himig Handog Music Love Song Festival for the song “Kung Ako Na Lang Sana” strengthened her stock.

Escalante thereafter thrived in musical theater, with noted performances in local performances of Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, Death And The Maiden, and Alice In Wonderland.

Interestingly though, while she has made a career of singing love songs straight the heart, Escalante admits she does not believe in marriage. At 39-years-old, she has still no plans of walking down the aisle despite happily involved with a non-showbiz boyfriend for seven years now whom she have two daughters with. Her philosophy is a couple does not need to get married for relationship to work.

“I’m a living proof. I never walked down the aisle. I think the secret is not to think you already have a happy ending and that there’s always a long way to go. It shouldn’t require a piece of paper to tell you to make things work. You make it work—you and your partner,” Escalante explained at her a press conference for her Valentine’s show.

“My father actually told me and before my boyfriend and I got together that he didn’t believe in marriage, although he’s been married happily for almost 50 years. He said he believes in courtship for the rest of your lives. That I think is more [important]in making love work [in the relationship],” she shared.

Escalante admitted that if ever she decides to tie the knot someday, she would do it for the dress and not the ceremony.

“We are already in the essence of it. We have a family, we have each other, we even came to the point that we told each other it’s okay if we don’t have children as long as we have each other.”

She will forever believe in love, though, Escalante declares. And it is for this reason that she is able to sing songs about love filled with emotion. Songs that have stories for her personally and a host of Filipino music lovers.

“There is one instance that I stopped in the middle of a song because it got too personal. It’s was family thing. It was a Christmas song—I even had an orchestra behind me but I had to stop and let the chorus pass. Remembering it now, it was really emotional.”

It’s from these very songs that the title of her Valentine’s show came about, #SoMuchFeels: Kung May Love Story Ka, Eto Ang Love Concert Mo. Promising it will be unlike the usual concerts of the season, she sees her audience getting swept away by stories that have given the songs “so much feel.”

Scheduled on February 10 and 11 at the Music Museum, the concert taps into experiences in love that millennials especially go through these days, executed like a musical, complete with characters in dialogues or monologues depicting bittersweet emotions of love.

Theater and television artists Cris Villonco, Kim Molina, Yanah Laurel and JC Santos join her as characters she meets along the way.

Escalante said, “Be ready for ‘Kung Ako Na Lang Sana,’ ‘I Will Survive,’ and even the current favorite ‘Closer’ seen and heard in a totally new light.”

A production of Brand Republic Ph, #SoMuchFeels is directed by Rem Zamora.