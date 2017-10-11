Biz chamber head urges start-ups to ‘think big’

Local start-ups must increase their efforts to create and build ideas that can challenge the system, the head of a foreign business chamber said.

Itamar Gero, president of Israel Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ICCP), said start-ups should seek to make a huge difference and not just survive.

“I think they need to think big … I still think there’s a room to think bigger because if you start something, you invest two or three years of your life and there’s a chance of you succeeding or failing,” he told reporters late on Monday following the organization’s “Pitch Jerusalem” competition.

“You might as well do it that’s amazing—solve food security, solve traffic in Manila, you can reduce it with … that big, bold idea,” Gero added.

Many start-ups, he noted, usually venture into businesses they now have a fair chance of succeeding.

“Success is not guaranteed so you might as well go for something big and bold. So innovation wise, people need to start thinking big things in a more daring way—challenging the system,” Gero said.

At the “Pitch Jerusalem” competition, five local start-ups presented their business models in a bid to join the “Start Jerusalem” gathering in November, which will be held in Israel.

“The purpose of this start-up competition is to connect the Philippines and the Israel … we want to connect with countries that are still building up their capacities for innovation and expose them to what could be done and is [being]done in Israel…” Gero said.

Wela School Systems nabbed a grant to take part in a “boostcamp” with workshops and sessions designed to take their product or solution to the next level.

Wela School’s flagship product is a cloud-based grading platform that improves faculty productivity by automating academic reports and reducing the use of spreadsheets.