BJMP-7 assures EXAM result will be preserved

THE Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) assured all Jail Officer 1 applicants that the examination evaluations will be preserved after the arrest for extortion of Priscillana Lee Gilboy, former BJMP psychiatrist. The BJMP-7 said it was Priscillana (not Resiliana as earlier reported) who conducted the neuro-psychiatric evaluation of the applicants. “Rest assured that the bureau is taking remedial action so that the integrity of your neuro-psychiatric evaluation will be preserved and no applicant will be prejudiced by the incident. This is to ensure that only those qualified and deserving Jail Officer 1 applicants are admitted to jail service,” BJMP-7 Regional Director, Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, said in an advisory released on Friday. Chief Insp. Chuck Barandog, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-7 team leader, said they already filed charges of robbery with extortion against Priscillana and her sister-in-law Fatima Gilboy. The two were arrested in an entrapment in Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City last Tuesday after a male BJMP applicant complained that Priscillana called him up asking for P30,000 so he can be certified as having passed the neurological examination.