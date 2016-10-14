BJMP to deploy more men to Manila jail

Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno has directed the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to deploy additional personnel to the Manila City Jail following the holding of a noise barrage by inmates on Thursday.

Sueno ordered BJMP Director Chief Supt. Serafin D. Barreto, Jr. to ensure that a jail inspection is conducted.

“We have to show them [inmates]that we will not relent in our efforts to rid the country of illegal drugs, including in jail facilities. We do not tolerate such actions because there is a corresponding penalty if they will not abide by the rules,” he said.

Inmates held a noise barrage early Thursday to protest the segregation of detainees with drug related cases, disbandment of gangs and dismantling of makeshift houses.

Barreto said the segregation of inmates with drug cases, dismantling of kubols and disbandment of gangs are part of Oplan Rody.

Through the program, the BJMP aims to rid all jails of scalawags, illegal drugs and other contrabands. Gangs or organizations like Batang City Jail, Sigue-Sigue Sputnik, Commando Group or any other gangs will be disbanded.

“The reason for the disbanding is there are gang members who are drug lords, and these are being protected,” Barreto added.

There are 3,900 inmates at the Manila City Jail and 2,085 of them have drug-related cases. JING VILLAMENTE