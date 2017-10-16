BJMP vows to rid jails of crime gangs

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has expressed confidence in ending the presence of gangs in its jails in order to stop riots there.

Incoming inmates would be warned in an orientation that gangs are not allowed inside the jails, according to BJMP spokesman Xavier Solda.

Gangs would not teach you “good conduct,” Solda said in an interview with radio dzMM on Sunday.

Detainees who behaved well, he added, could be freed sooner than trouble makers.

Solda said if an inmate was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, for example, his jail term could be shortened by 23 days per month for good behavior.

While “punitive” means were used to rid jails of crime gangs, the BJMP spokesman added, they now go for “rehabilitative” measures.

The BJMP, according to Solda, is initiating the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to also help reduce jail sentences.

Under the ALS, he said, the detainees would be taught special skills such as welding.