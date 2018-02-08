BJMP-Western Visayas in need of more jail guards

BACOLOD CITY: The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Western Visayas will hire additional jail guards this year to compensate for the growing number of prisoners in the region. Jail Senior Supt. Joel Superficial, BJMP regional director, said they need an additional 1,000 new jail guards nationwide, of which about 100 would be assigned for various detention facilities in the region. He pointed out the ideal jail guard to prisoner ratio would be one-is-to-one, but the current ratio is one guard for every 50 prisoners. He added that he is confident more people would join their force since President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order increasing the pay of all military and police personnel including those under BJMP.