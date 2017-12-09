Black, black day for Philippine football

To whom would the Philippine Azkals lose in their next friendly or international?

It would not be unlikely if it got clobbered by Papua New Guinea.

That scenario looms based on the country’s national football team’s latest disappointing performance in the Chinese Taipei Football Association International Tournament that ended on Friday.

The Azkals won their first game against Laos, 3-1, but promptly lost to Chinese Taipei, 3-0, and then to Timor-Leste, 1-0, but still salvaged second place, according to reports.

Timor-Leste what, who?

Well, it is a young, independent country, having officially gained its freedom from Indonesia only in 2002 after nearly 25 years of a bloody war for liberation led by the Fretelin against Jakarta.

The Philippines has a population of over 100 million, and Timor-Leste or East Timor, 965,000.

Our country has an area of 115,000 square miles, and Timor-Leste, 5,400 square miles.

Timor-Leste, which is trying to become a member of the Southeast Asian Nations or Asean, has absolutely no football pedigree.

Its claim to fame or notoriety, if you will, was its attempt to pass off Brazilian players as native Timorese, in the process getting the ire of world football’s governing body FIFA.

Timor-Leste’s football authorities apparently have since shaped up, prompting FIFA to allow the country’s national squad to field a team in the Chinese Taipei four-nation tournament.

The act of contrition paid off and the East Timorese eleven humiliated the Philippine Azkals and, at that, by deploying an all-Timorese team.

The embarrassing defeat was the second in a row in just over a month for the Philippine national eleven, with the Azkals having been “upset” (although the final score was 0-0) by Nepal in their away game in Kathmandu in November.

A victory in the Nepalese capital would have tremendously raised the Azkals’ chances for an automatic slot in the 2019 Asian Cup, the continent’s premier football tournament.

But the Philippine team was no match to the solid defense of its host, thwarting its attempts at goal through superior goalkeeping and much more.

The Azkals’ latest debacle begs the question: How effective has been Coach Thomas Dooley in guiding the team in the last two years or so?

In football, as in other sports, we surmise, the coach takes the cudgels for the shameful result from his players (who should not be blamed at all for the loss to Timor-Leste).

When Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, its coach was reported to have offered to resign, mainly over the fact that the Azzuris won’t be in the planet’s top football tournament for the first time in 60 years.

Dooley failed to send the Azkals to the third round of next year’s World Cup although he punctuated his stewardship with notable wins, for example, against Yemen, Bahrain and North Korea.

His consolation, perhaps, is that all three countries also missed the bus to Russia (Asia will be represented by Australia, Japan, Iran, Saudi Arabia and South Korea).

For Dooley’s information, Timor-Leste is the lowest-ranked team among the four countries in the Chinese-Taipei tournament in the latest FIFA listing at 196th.

Laos is 184th; Chinese Taipei, 135th; and the Philippines, 118th (topping Southeast Asian teams).

Papua New Guinea?

Rejoice, rejoice, it’s not yet listed among the 206 countries in FIFA’s November ranking!