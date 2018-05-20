Black box found in Cuba plane crash, toll hits 110

HAVANA: A black box from a Boeing passenger jet that crashed in Cuba, killing 110 people and wounding three others, has been found and is in “good condition,” Cuban Transport Minister Adel Yzquierdo said on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

“We should receive the other one in the next few hours,” he told state media.

The two black boxes—the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder—will be key in determining what caused the plane, a 39-year-old Boeing 737-200, to plummet to the ground on Friday just after take-off on a domestic run to the east of Cuba.

Yzquierdo said the recovered black box had been handed to investigators.

The disaster is the worst of its kind the island nation has suffered in nearly 30 years.

The plane took off from Havana at 12:08 p.m. (1608 GMT) Friday heading for Holguin, 670 kilometers (415 miles) to the east.

The Boeing went down in a field near the airport, sending a thick column of acrid smoke into the air.

The circumstances echoed those of Cubana de Aviacion’s worst air disaster nearly 30 years ago, in September 1989, when an Ilyushin 62 plane crashed on takeoff from Havana as it was headed to Italy. That disaster killed all 126 people on the plane, mainly Italian tourists, as well as around 45 people on the ground.

The plane was almost completely destroyed in the crash and subsequent fire. What appeared to be one of the aircraft’s wings was wedged among scorched tree trunks, but almost nothing remained of the main fuselage.

Among the dead were 99 Cubans, six Mexican crewmembers, and five foreign tourists: two from Western Sahara, a Mexican tourist and an Argentine couple. A previous toll counted three survivors out of 110 passengers.

Three women pulled alive from the mangled wreckage and in hospital in critical condition were the only survivors. One of them was conscious and asked for something to drink, the hospital treating them said.

The Boeing and its Mexican crew had been leased to Cuba’s state airline Cubana de Aviacion by a Mexican company, Global Air, also known as Aerolineas Damojh. The aircraft had passed a safety inspection in November, according to the company.

Mexico’s civil aviation authority has sent a team of experts to Cuba to help officials work out what caused the crash.

Boeing has also offered technical assistance if needed.

Global Air had the necessary permits to lease it, and had passed inspections in November last year, according to the company. The crashed aircraft was one of its fleet of three Boeing 737s.

A Mexican pilot who used to work for Global Air between 2005 and 2013, Marco Aurelio Hernandez, told the Mexican newspaper Milenio that he had previously flown the doomed plane.

Hernandez said he had lodged a complaint at the time about what he regarded as sub-standard maintenance on Global Air’s aircraft.

Hernandez said that the Mexican aircraft leasing firm Global Air exercised poor plane maintenance, had a ban from flying in Chile, and had flights at night in Venezuela without radar.

A Global Air spokeswoman confirmed to Agence France-Presse that Hernandez had worked at the company but declined to comment on his allegations.

Another former Global Air employee, Ana Marlene Covarrubias, who was a flight attendant at the company for seven years, told Mexican media that she had never observed any anomalies on the company’s planes.

“There was never any mishap, especially with Global,” she said, adding that things can go wrong “at any time, even with brand new planes.”

Prior to Friday’s crash, Cuba’s most recent air accident was in April 2017, in which eight military personnel died when a Russian-made AN-26 transport aircraft went down in western Cuba.

