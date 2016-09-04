Black Eyed Peas revives ‘Where Is The Love?’

With powerful support from Jamie Foxx, Usher, Nicole Scherzinger, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige et al.

Originally an alternative hiphop group, the Black Eyed Peas’ first major hit was the 2003 single “Where Is The Love?” from their third studio album Elephunk.

The song topped the charts in 13 countries, including the United Kingdom where it stayed number one for seven weeks becoming Britain’s biggest selling single that year. At that time the general feeling was the world was suffering from political and social atrocities.

They subsequently changed their musical sound to pop and dance-pop music.

For quite a time, members will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo, and Fergie went on solo careers but for a good cause joined forces once again to revive the worldwide hit and to inspire social engagement in millenials.

And with millenials as target, Black Eyed Peas enlisted numerous heavy hitters to join them on the latest rendition of “Where Is The Love?” including Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Cassie, Andra Day, The Game, Tori Kelly, V. Bozeman, Jessie J, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Usher, Nicole Scherzinger, A$AP Rocky, Jaden Smith and Justin Timberlake who was also featured on the original. A 40-member children’s choir is likewise featured on the track.

The new visual for Where Is the Love? incorporates even more people. The clip features appearances from Sandra Sterling, whose nephew Alton Sterling was killed by the police, Valerie Castile, whose son Philando Castile was also killed by law enforcement, and Dallas Police Chief David Brown. More entertainers show up here as well: Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Connie Britton, Quincy Jones, Lance Bass and others.

The Black Eyed Peas discussed the reason behind the revival of “Where Is The Love?” in a short video.

“I remember when the Paris attack happened, people would say, we need ‘Where Is The Love?’ again,” will.i.am explains. “And then Belgium happened. And then Turkey, and then Orlando, and then Philando, and Alton before him, and then Dallas. Everyone was calling on us, like, ‘we need that song again.’”

“I hope this song inspires the millennials to go all out,” will.i.am adds. “Scream from the tallest mountain. Care like your freedom depends on it. Pay attention like that is at risk.”

Sales from the new version of the track goes to the i.am.angel foundation, a non-profit founded by will.i.am with the goal of “transforming lives through education, inspiration and opportunity.”

ARLO CUSTODIO