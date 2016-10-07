All Black great Carter no drugs cheat

WELLINGTON: All Blacks legend Dan Carter’s agent rejected any implication his client was a drug cheat Friday, after a French report that he tested positive to steroids along with Joe Rokocoko. Paris-based sports daily L’Equipe reported Thursday that the former New Zealand internationals failed a drug test after their club Racing 92 beat Toulon in the French Top 14 final in Barcelona in June. Their Argentinian teammate Juan Imhoff was also caught in the operation carried out by French Anti-Doping Agency, according to the paper. Carter, widely regarded as the best fly-half ever, is world rugby’s highest paid star after moving to France following a glittering career with the All Blacks. The 34-year-old earned 112 caps and won two World Cups with the New Zealanders, racking up a record 1,598 Test points.

AFP