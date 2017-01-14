Black Lady Liberty to grace US coin

WASHINGTON: The United States is set to issue a commemorative $100 gold coin that depicts Lady Liberty—a national symbol generally portrayed as a white woman—as an African American for the first time. The 24-karat gold piece will be released in honor of the United States Mint’s 225th anniversary, one of a series of coins that will feature a racially diverse array of Lady Liberties. The coins will “depict an allegorical Liberty in a variety of contemporary forms— including designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans among others,” the Mint said in a statement. The Mint said it is issuing the coins to “reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.” The new coin will be released on April 6 featuring the bust of a distinctly African-American Liberty, with a crown of gold stars.

AFP