Black Nazarene back at Quiapo Church

The venerated image of the Black Nazarene was returned to its home at the Minor Basilica in Quiapo, Manila at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Traslacion that started at the Rizal Park at 5 a.m. ended at almost 4 a.m. Tuesday. The Nazarene was welcomed back with applause and shouts from devotees.

At 3 in the morning, Plaza Miranda was filled with devotees patiently waiting for the return of the Black Nazarene.

Different chapters of devotees, carrying their banners escorted the image from Plaza Miranda to the church. Dempsey Reyes