Black Nazarene at Manila City Hall

THE Traslacion or procession of the Black Nazarene is now at Manila City Hall as the number of devotees continues to swell, live television footage showed.

The image of the Nazarene left the Quirino Grandstand at about 5 a.m. enroute to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church.

Major roads in the area have been closed to allow the procession to pass through unhampered.

Organizers expect the image to arrive at the Quiapo Church at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.