‘Black Panther’ fashion now available in PH

Call it “Tribal Tech.”

As Marvel’s latest cinematic gold mine “Black Panther” continues to dominate worldwide box office returns at $899,941,921 as of this week and counting, movie and fashion fans alike can wear a piece of Wakanda this side of the world with the latest collaboration between homegrown brand Folded & Hung and Disney Philippines.

The new collection marks the 10th partnership between the two companies, taking design inspirations from the action-adventure’s royal African costumes from cinema to closet.

Executed as active wear, the variety of pieces Folded & Hung’s Black Panther series carry bold African patterns actually worn by the cast of characters. As a whole, the collection is anchored upon a tribal motif interpreted in contemporary fashion items that are both comfortable and fun to wear.

Eldzs Mejia, the clothing label’s creative director, says of the design process, “It was refreshing to have an opportunity to work with such different material. It was a chance to introduce new and upcoming characters who would eventually establish the next generation of iconic superheroes.”

The collection is comprised of shirts, jackets, and sweaters designed with athletic features, thus the Tribal Tech moniker.

“The clothes are just like the movie, which explores African culture within a futuristic context. The athleisure trend best combines these two concepts with many of the pieces taking design cues from Black Panther’s sleek battle suit,” Mejia added.

Besides clothing, Folded & Hung Black Panther collection also features a few accessories, including caps, visors, and backpacks.