Black Saturday in cinemas

With malls scheduled to close in observance of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday this week, cinemas will open anew with fresh titles come Black Saturday.

‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’

One of the country’s premiere teen love teams, Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo—collectively knows as KathNiel—returns to the silver screen in Star Cinema’s summer romantic movie, Can’t Help Falling In Love.

Directed by box-office director Mae Cruz-Alviar and with story and screenplay by Carmi Raymundo and Kristine Gabriel, Can’t Help Falling In Love is a lighthearted and heartwarming romance that centers on Gab dela Cuesta (Bernardo)—a high-strung career woman who is engaged with her longtime boyfriend.

Gab’s well-planed life gets upside down when she discovers that she is already married with a total stranger in the person of happy-go-lucky trip leader Dos Gonzales (Padilla).

The real conflict begins as Gab and Dos figure out how they ended up as a married couple. In the process, Gab starts breaking her own rules to survive their confusing situation and she finds herself falling for Dos.

Opening on April 15, the movie also stars Janus Del Prado, Kristel Fulgar Cherry Pie Picache, Lito Pimentel, Lotlot De Leon, Dennis Padilla, and Joross Gamboa, among many others.

‘Fast & Furious 8’

On the heels of 2015’s Fast & Furious 7 – one of the fastest movies to reach $1-billion worldwide and the sixth-biggest global title in box-office history –

comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time: Fast & Furious 8.

Now that Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are married, and the rest of the crew has been exonerated, the globetrotting team has found a semblance of normal life. But when a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

Fast & Furious 8 is distributed by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures, and features a returning all-star cast, as well as a star-studded array of newcomers in Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, and Scott Eastwood, with Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron.

‘The Boss Baby’

DreamWorks Animation’s latest movie, The Boss Baby, is inspired by the best-selling book of the same title by Marla Frazee. It follows a young boy’s colorful adventures as he discovers that his new baby brother is not what he seems.

Directed by Dreamworks veteran Tom McGrath (Megamind, Madagascar), The Boss Baby is a family comedy featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel and Miles Bakshi.

Exploring the wonders of a child’s imagination and celebrating the precious bond that can form between siblings in a family, Boss Baby (Baldwin) and his older brother Tim (Bakshi) discover that love isn’t finite after all.

Baldwin said in an interview he is immensely impressed by the work and devotion of the animators in the movie: “When we experience the movie as a whole, we are immersed in a parallel world that looks vaguely familiar but unlike any we’ve seen before on the big screen. Packed with memorable characters and insightful revelations, this movie celebrates human experiences and foibles, and delivers its final message tenderly—with pure, genuine emotion.”