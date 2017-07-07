Parts of the Visayas continue to have no electricity on Friday, a day after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck Leyte, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said in a statement.

Affected were Bohol, the Samar islands and Southern Leyte when the Ormoc HVDC and Ormoc susbtation were damaged by the 4 p.m. quake on Thursday, the NGCP said.

It added that that due to the power deficiency from these lines, Leyte, Cebu, Negros and Panay may also experience occasional power interruptions.

The NGCP said that six line gangs were mobilized to temporarily restore power to its grids. Another line gang was sent to the Kananga Switchyard, owned by the Energy Development Corp. (EDC), that would allow the Tabango Substation to provide power to the substation Ormoc, one of the areas hit hard by the earthquake.

The NGCP added that it was also working to straighten a tower that was found leaning on the Ormoc-Togonan 138kV line.

The NGCP’s Cebu-Leyte submarine cable, and its Tabango Substation in Leyte continue to transmit power to LEYECO V, serving the municipalities of Tabango, San Isidro, and Villaba.

The NGCP said it was currently conducting aerial and ground patrols to inspect and assess areas affected by the earthquake. VOLTAIRE PALANA