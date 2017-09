Eight barangays in Quezon City experienced power outages on Friday morning due to inclement weather, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) said.

An advisory from Meralco’s Twitter account said that portion of Barangays Doña Imelda, Immaculate Concepcion,

Kalusugan, Mariana, Damayan Lagi, Pinagkaisahan, Santol and Tatalon were affected by the emergency interruption at about 10:26 a.m.

Meralco said that the power outage would last for about two hours.