Blackwater officially signs Belo today

Four days after emerging as top overall pick in the 2016 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) annual rookie draft, forward Mac Belo will be signing a three-year contract with the Blackwater Elite today.

“We’re going to sign him (Belo) up tomorrow (Wednesday),” Blackwater team manager Johnson Martinez told The Manila Times in a phone interview. “We will offer him a three-year maximum contract of P150,000 per month. In three years, he could get at least six to seven million pesos aside from other bonuses.”

After his rookie year, Martinez said that Belo’s monthly pay would likely increase from P150 to P200 thousand plus in his second and third year as a pro based on the league’s standard contract for rookies.

He added that Raphael Banal and Tristan Perez would also sign their respective contracts today.

“They will be signed but I can’t discuss the details of their contract. Yesterday (Monday), they also joined us during our practice. Blackwater will be heading into a different direction in this coming season with our young energetic line-up,” said Martinez

The PBA Season 42 Philippine Cup will start November 20.