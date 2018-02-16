Blackwater routs Kia, keeps playoff hopes alive

Blackwater soundly beat Kia, 95-76, on Friday for back-to-back wins in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Guard Mike Digregorio scattered 14 of his 21-point output in the third period as the Elite stretched a 47-41 halftime lead to a hefty 72-55 advantage late in the third quarter.

Blackwater is now sharing the eighth spot with Phoenix that is also holding a 4-5 win-loss record.

“With this win over Kia, convincing win or a decisive win, maybe we can go on and move up to the next level in terms of confidence and maturity all the positive things that could add up to our next game on Sunday (against Northern Luzon Expressway),” said Blackwater coach Leo Isaac.

After the game against NLEX on Sunday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Blackwater will face Phoenix on Wednesday.

JP Erram finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds, Allein Maliksi had 14 points while James Sena contributed nine points also for the Elite.

Blackwater registered more rebounds (56-40) and assists (22-11) than the already eliminated Picanto.

Ronald Tubid and Reden Celda scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Picanto that dropped to 1-8. JOSEF T. RAMOS

Scores:

BLACKWATER 95 – DiGregorio 21, Erram 17, Maliksi 14, Sena 9, Belo 8, Marcelo 8, Cruz 5, Pinto 5, Jose 4, Javier 3, Banal 1, Cortez 0, Palma 0, Neypes 0.

KIA 76 – Tubid 22, Celda 21, Corpuz 9, Lastimosa 8, McCarthy 6, Reyes 5, Camson 3, Khobuntin 2, Galanza 0, Sara 0, Escoto 0, Yee 0.

Quarter scores: 25-21, 47-41, 77-65, 95-76