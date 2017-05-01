Blame it on Twitter

Our heart is supposed to go out to Andi Eigenmann if only for trying her darnest best to be the doting, responsible single parent that she is to her five-year-old daughter Ellie.

While raising a kid is every parent’s responsibility, Andi apparently neglects the fact that her right over Ellie is not unilateral, much less absolute as—to borrow an age-old expression “bali-baligtarin man ang mundo”—she cannot take away Jake Ejercito’s right as the other parent as well (never mind the DNA result to prove he’s indeed Ellie’s dad).

And a willing one at that.

Why Jake had to finally seek legal intercession on the joint custody of (as well as visitation rights to) Ellie was only the aftermath of Andi’s obstinate brattiness to spite, or perhaps get even with her ex-partner.

Isn’t the phrase “joint custody” much too primordial to elude Andi’s understanding given her natural gift of gab?

With Jake’s taking the matter to the proper courts of law, Andi has found “something” she could pass the buck to: Twitter which detailed all her thoughts and feelings toward and against Jake.

Poor social media account, it didn’t think before it clicked. Before she could spew hurtful words any further, Andi had already deactivated her account. No amount of searching for it would restore it.

For now, yes. The “for how long?” question is another story.

***

GUESS WHO? To this day, a TV host-comedian (TVHC) secretly resents his management office for not allowing him to star in a big-budget film that landed on somebody else’s lap, this Vignettes gathered from one of those principally involved at the onset of the production.

“This group of young producers sought my help since they had yet to learn the ropes of the trade. For their debut film, we came up with a remake of an ’80s comedy flick. But we had to talk to the surviving kin of the comedy actor who starred in it. Pero sa umpisa pa lang, the producers and I all agreed that the title role suited him to a T,” our source related referring to the TVHC whose comedic nuances are no different from the original portrayer.

Excited for the TVHC, this core group immediately got in touch with his management office. However, for no apparent reason it declined the offer.

Upon learning about it, the distraught TVHC felt that his office had deprived him the chance to earn extra money. “Kelan pa ako yayaman?” he silently complained.

***

IF IT were not for their chance meeting at a resto on a Maundy Thursday, a TV host (TVH) would not have learned about the tragic fate that had befallen the family of a lady producer (LP).

According to the LP’s daughter (who did one or two movies under their own production company) whom the TVH had a lengthy chat with, a huge fire razed their house in Quezon City to the ground in 2010.

“Ang masakit pa raw,” the TVH told Vignettes, “none of her mother’s showbiz friends was around to help them.”

The short-lived film outfit had for its maiden venture a critically acclaimed movie that starred a child actor who had grown wayward in real life. At the moment, the family is able to survive with their old business of contracting dump trucks going around Metro Manila.

Indeed, may pera sa basura.