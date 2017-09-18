UP blanks Perpetual for 3rd victory

University of the Philippines showed its fiery offense as it trounced University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 4-0, to post its third straight win in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament on Sunday at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

The Maroon Booters fired three goals in the first half and struck one late in the match as they notched their third victory after an opening game loss. The win allowed them to solidify their grip of No. 3 with nine points.

Kyle Bugayong netted the opener with a header in the 15th minute and Kintaro Miyagi completed a brace in just six minutes to push the State U to a 3-0 lead at the half.

Fidel Tacardon closed out the rout as the national youth team standout found the back of the net nine minutes before time.

With the result, the hapless Altas Booters plummeted to their fourth consecutive loss to open the season.

Earlier, College of St. Benilde downed Emilio Aguinaldo College, 1-0, also in Division 1.

Daniel Liozo scored the lone goal as the Blazers cruised to their third win in a row and surpassed idle San Beda College on No. 4 with nine points and a lesser goal difference compared to the Maroons.

The Generals remained winless at the bottom of the standings after four matches.