Blast hits security post in Yemen govt bastion

ADEN: A bombing hit a security post in Yemen’s government bastion of Aden on Tuesday, killing and wounding several people, witnesses and police sources said. Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion followed by gunfire at the main office of UAE-trained security forces in charge of guarding state-owned facilities. They said 10 people had been killed in the attack and more wounded. The number of casualties could not be confirmed by government sources. It was not immediately clear how the bombing was carried out. One police source said it appeared that explosives in a vehicle had been remotely detonated during the attack. Another said there had been a suicide bomber inside the car.

AFP