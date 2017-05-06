Blast in Quiapo kills 2

MANILA: An explosion in the Philippine capital on Saturday killed two people, police said, the second blast in the area in a week.

The blast occurred in Quiapo, one of the older parts of Manila where there are big slums, claiming two lives and injuring four, the capital’s police chief, Oscar Albayalde told DZMM radio.

Another blast in Quiapo on April 29, which occurred as Southeast Asian leaders were meeting for a summit, injured 14 people.

Police said that a pipe bomb caused that blast, and insisted it was not a terrorism incident related to the gathering of political leaders.

Police did not immediately give any explanation for Saturday’s explosion. AFP

AFP/CC